Men's Metallic Swiss Made Swiss Quartz Stainless Steel Dress Watch

There’s no turning around… the concept of the luxury sports watch with an integrated bracelet is hot, and most brands, from accessible to high-end, have already entered this now-crowded market. Many have tried, some have succeeded, some didn’t. The most complex task with these 1970s watches is to bring its own personality into this rather narrow concept. On one side, it’s easy to become yet another copycat of these main icons. On the other hand, there are some codes to respect and moving away from them might be at risk. It is all about fine-tuning the recipe… And today, we’ll look at the recently-launched Tondagraph GT Steel Panda Dial, Parmigiani’s take on the luxury sports watch concept, a watch with mechanical noblesse and distinctive personality, to see if it can succeed in that difficult mission.