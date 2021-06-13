Men's Metallic Swiss Made Swiss Quartz Stainless Steel Dress Watch

ESTIMATE: $13,000.00-$15,000.00. One Ladies Two Tone Rolex Datejust Polished, Serviced & Electronically Tested, Yellow Gold & Stainless Steel Case: 26mm, Yellow Gold Crown, Diamond Lugs: 24 Diamonds On Lugs, Clarity: SI-VS, Color: G to H. Custom Bezel: New 18K Yellow Gold Sapphire Beadset Diamond Bezel, Diamond Count: 28 Diamonds + 4 Sapphires On Bezel, Total Weight .70 Carat, Clarity: SI-VS, Color: G to H. Custom Crystal: New Synthetic Scratch Resistant Sapphire Cyclops Lens. Custom Hands: New Luminescent Hands. Movement: Automatic Winding Movement. Custom Dial: Blue Vignette With String Single Cut Diamond Hour Markers, Diamond Count: 43 Diamonds On Dial, Clarity: SI-VS, Color: G to H. Date Window: 3 O'Clock Position Date Display, Model: Datejust. Condition: G-6 Extra Fine. Bracelet: Two Tone Yellow Gold & Stainless Steel Jubilee Band. Bright Polish. 6.0 Inch Length, Adjustable. Standard Clasp, With Rolex Logo. This Watch Has Been Serviced Time Tested And Is In Excellent Condition It Is Free Of All Scratches And Dents.