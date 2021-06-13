Cancel
Midland, TX

Man struck by vehicle and killed walking along 1788

By Joshua Skinner
cbs7.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Department of Public Safety says one man was killed on FM1788 when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the side of the road. A DPS investigation revealed a man in his early thirties, Alexander Marshall, was walking down the fog line (white stripe on edge on the main traveled portion of the roadway) at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, when he was struck from behind by a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

www.cbs7.com
