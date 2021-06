The Gold Cup is around the corner and it seems like a good time to look at some players that deserve a callup and who should get a chance to win the no. 6 backup role behind Tyler Adams. It is obviously a key position for the team and one that has significant young talent in MLS. After Jackson Yueill seemed fairly out of place in Gergg Berhalter’s system, the backup role should be up for grabs. Let’s check in on some players who can do the job and deserve a look later this summer.