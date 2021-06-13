Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

Johnston: Questions to ask about nuclear plant

Star-Tribune
 10 days ago

As a Rawlins native whose love of Wyoming never waned despite my many years living elsewhere, I frequently look at the Rawlins Times and the Casper Star Tribune. When this week both publications headlined the construction of a nuclear plant in Wyoming, I wondered how its sponsors and planners are addressing key questions regarding the liquid-natrium (molten salt) small modular reactors (SMRs) under consideration. Gov. Mark Gordon, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Rocky Mountain Power CEO Gary Hoogeveen, and Jacopo Buongiorno, TEPCO [Tokyo Electric Power Company] Professor and Associate Department Head of Nuclear Science and Engineering at MIT all emphasize the proposed molten salt reactor (MSR) as environmentally friendly, economical, and safe. None mention possible problems. Buongiorno, whose research is funded by General Electric Hitachi, which builds nuclear plants, claims that “using SMRs has ‘almost all upsides.’” Yet questions remain.

trib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Business
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
Casper, WY
Industry
Casper, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Waste#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Plants#Rawlins#The Rawlins Times#The Casper Star Tribune#Rocky Mountain Power#Mit#Buongiorno#General Electric Hitachi#Terrapower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.