Tottenham Hotspur has been linked with two strikers already in the window, but both seem like pieces to build around Harry Kane, not replace him. It is still early in the transfer window and based on rumors we really have no idea who is calling the shots. However, if you look at the first two ‘strikers’ linked with Tottenham, neither are like-for-like replacements for Kane, rather are complementary players to put around Spurs talisman.