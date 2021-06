Thomas Markle is still upset that he doesn't have a relationship with his daughter Meghan Markle. “Of course it hurts, there are axe murderers in prison and their family comes to see them," Thomas said on 60 Minutes Australia. “I’m not an axe murder. I made one dumb mistake and I’ve been punished for it. This show they’ve been on, they talk about compassion, there’s no compassion for me, no compassion for my family, and no compassion for the world."