Vacations — you either thrive or, at least, survive

Summer’s unofficially here and post-pandemic plans are being made for vacations and doing things we haven’t been able to do in over a year. I’m expecting company from three states — at the same time. And that’s OK! The last time my family vacationed together my kids were, well, kids. One year it was a Missouri River float. Another time it was a trip to the coast kicked off by Kalispell’s first Mountain Madness airshow in 1999. My sister and brother-in-law had come in from Ohio for the air show and the next day the six of us piled into a 26-foot rented motorhome and headed for the Washington/Oregon coast.