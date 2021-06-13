Cancel
Dodgers' day of tough news gets worse with blowout loss to Texas Rangers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers were having an up-and-down day Saturday, even before their interleague game with the Texas Rangers. Just as Cody Bellinger was set to return to the lineup Sunday, the team announced that infielder Max Muncy was put on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

