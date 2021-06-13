Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

COUNTERPOINT | Right a wrong on past convictions

By Mason Tvert
coloradopolitics.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a bill last month to increase the amount of marijuana adults can legally possess from one ounce to two ounces. Upon signing it, Gov. Jared Polis said his office would review records of past possession convictions in preparation for pardoning any individuals whose only crime is no longer an illegal activity. It is hard to imagine why anyone could object.

www.coloradopolitics.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
John Hickenlooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#Marijuana#Coloradans#Vs Strategies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Point-Counterpoint: Congress violating 1st Amendment rights

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government far a redress of grievances. There is an Everest-sized mountain...
telegraphherald.com

Reeder: Illinois legislation would prohibit lying in police interrogations

Imagine living in a place where police can detain children and lie to them to obtain confessions for crimes they did not commit. Try the United States of America. “Right now, it is legal in all 50 states to lie to a juvenile to obtain a confession. And Illinois has a reputation as the false confession capital of the nation,” said John Hanlon, executive director of the Springfield-based Illinois Innocence Project.
Arkansas Stateualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Governor Testifies In Support Of Drug Sentencing Reform

Arkansas’ Republican governor is voicing his support for federal legislation addressing the disparity in sentencing for crimes related to cocaine and crack cocaine. Gov. Asa Hutchinson testified Tuesday in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, in support of a proposed bill known as the EQUAL Act, sponsored by Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ.
Louisiana StateSFGate

New Louisiana law will boost payment to wrongfully convicted

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is increasing the compensation available to people who have been wrongfully convicted of crimes. Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law Gretna Rep. Joe Marino's bill boosting the amount, which drew near-unanimous support from the House and Senate. The changes will start in July...
Missouri StateWashington Post

Missouri is inhibiting the ability of local prosecutors to correct wrongful convictions

LAMAR JOHNSON has been imprisoned for nearly 26 years for a murder in Missouri he did not commit. The office that prosecuted him reinvestigated the case two years ago, and concluded that he indeed was wrongly convicted — the result of prosecutorial misconduct and police fabrications. It moved to get him a new trial. But Mr. Johnson, now 47, remains behind bars, and may remain there for years.
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Hill

Connecticut legalizes marijuana

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill Thursday legalizing the use and sale of Marijuana. “The law that I signed today begins to right some of those wrongs by creating a comprehensive framework for a regulated market that prioritizes public health, public safety, criminal justice, and equity,” Lamont said in a press release.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California State Senator Scott Wiener’s Legislation to End Mandatory Jail Time for Nonviolent Drug Crimes Passes the Assembly Public Safety Committee

June 21, 2021 - SACRAMENTO - Senate Bill 73, legislation authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) that ends mandatory prison and jail sentences for. nonviolent drug offenses, passed the Assembly Public Safety Committee last Friday by a vote of 6-1. It will now head to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
Nebraska Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Nebraska Lawmakers Approve Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill

A Nebraska committee on Tuesday approved a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Anna Wishart (D), would allow patients with certain qualifying conditions to purchase and possess up to two and a half ounces of cannabis from licensed dispensaries. It would not allow patients to smoke marijuana, however. Members of the Judiciary Committee approved the measure in a 5-2 vote, sending the bill to the full unicameral legislature for consideration. Wishart and Sen. Adam Morfeld (D) have been consistent champions of cannabis reform, and while this bill is a fairly limited proposal to legalize medical marijuana, the pair announced in December that they’re working to put the question of legalization for adult use before voters in 2022. Their campaign—Nebraskans for Medical Cannabis—is separately collecting signatures for a medical cannabis legalization measure that they hope to place on the 2022 ballot as well. — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 900 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access to our interactive maps, charts and hearing calendar so they don’t miss any developments. Learn more about our marijuana bill tracker and become a supporter on Patreon to get access. — The group qualified a measure to legalize medical marijuana for last year’s ballot. But the state Supreme Court shut it down following a single-subject challenge. Judiciary Chairman Steve Lathrop (R) voted in favor of the latest medical cannabis bill, stating that it’s a superior vehicle for the reform compared to one that would be placed on the ballot. If activists do collect enough signatures to qualify either the medical or recreational cannabis measure, they will still likely face a challenge at the polls, as midterms generally see lower turnout as…
Idaho Statecrossroadstoday.com

Idaho officials pay $2.6M for wrongful convictions of 2 men

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Tuesday approved payments of $1.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively, to two men who spent decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit. Republican Gov. Brad Little and three other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Board of Examiners approved the payments to Charles...
Florida StateThe Ledger

Guest column: Marsy's Law is righting wrongs in the Florida justice system

The Ledger recently published an editorial by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, “Marsy’s Law used to justify secrecy,” that provided a slanted viewpoint on the constitutional language that protects victims of crime [May 30]. Passed by a supermajority of Florida voters in 2018, Marsy’s Law for Florida enshrined in the state...