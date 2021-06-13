Cancel
Kalispell, MT

Terence 'Terry' Dean Miller

Daily Inter Lake
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerence “Terry” Dean Miller passed away in his home in Kalispell on May 23, 2021. His journey began when he was born in Jamestown, North Dakota, to parents Tom Miller and Arlene Young. They moved to Libby where he grew up with his brothers and sister playing in the woods. There he went to school and graduated from Libby High School in 1980. He then got married and moved to Kalispell to have two daughters. He worked hard at the Old Columbia Falls Aluminum Company plant, Plum Creek and doing construction. He also got a degree as a pharmacy technician from Flathead Valley Community College.

dailyinterlake.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libby High School#Columbia Mortuary
