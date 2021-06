One of Owensboro’s premier softball players is heading off to college, but will remain at home as Kaylyn Sowders will continue her athletic career at Brescia University. “It feels amazing,” Sowders said. “It’s like this enormous wait has been lifted off my shoulders. Throughout my senior year coaches, teachers, and family had been pushing me to make a decision, which really stressed me out because I wanted to make the right choice. I’m glad I took my time and had the help from my uncle, Randall Turner, and my dad, Tony Sowders. They put in a lot of work to help contact coaches and make up some game plans. I’m very grateful for them.”