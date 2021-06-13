Cancel
Hungry Horse, MT

New restaurant opens in Hungry Horse

By Editorial
Daily Inter Lake
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new eatery has opened in Hungry Horse. The Great Bear Cafe, located across the highway from the Huckleberry Patch, celebrated its grand opening last week. The diner, owned and operated by Garrett Johnson of Whitefish, opened in the small timber-framed shop that once housed the Elkhorn Cafe for over 15 years. The local cafe is keeping it simple with a lunch-dinner menu consisting mainly of hearty sandwiches and a couple of classic burgers as well as a small morning menu of breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos and biscuits and gravy.

