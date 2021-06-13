Cancel
Archbald, PA

William J. 'Bill' Fuller II

Scranton Times
 11 days ago

William J. "Bill" Fuller II, 40, Archbald, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Wednesday, June 9. Born in Scranton, son of Catherine "Foxy" Blasko Fuller, Scranton, and the late William J. Fuller Sr., he was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1999, and attended Penn State University and Lackawanna College through the Act 120 program. He was a former police officer in both Blakely and Archbald boroughs, and had also been a Lackawanna County deputy sheriff. He was most recently employed as a federal prison guard at USP Canaan.

