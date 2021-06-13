Horoscope for June 13, 2021: Happy birthday Kat Dennings; Sagittarius, you get a clean slate

Welcome to a brand new month, Capricorn babe! This month is off with a bang, as a New Moon/solar eclipse in Gemini makes things extra extra on June 10. This lunation is part of an ongoing series that started last year (June 2020) and will continue through December 2021, activating the areas of your birth chart associated with internal and external magic. With the Sun and Moon meeting in your 6th House, the domain connected to health and wellness, you’re considering how your spiritual self-care shows up in your day-to-day reality. After an energetically exhausting encounter, are you giving yourself time to rest and restore…or are you plowing full-steam ahead into the next venture? You may be an earth sign, Capricorn, but you’re still a sensitive creature! You may feel quite tender during this time, so don’t ignore those feels—when your intuition calls, be sure to answer!