Raymond James Increases Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $146.00

By Don Miller
baseballnewssource.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRGLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

baseballnewssource.com
