Islanders-Lightning, Knights-Canadiens in uncertain final 4

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 10 days ago

If the teams left in the NHL playoffs are sick and tired of facing the same opponents over and over, they are in luck in the semifinals. After exclusively divisional play this season and through the first two rounds, the hockey playoffs are down to a final four of teams that haven’t played each other all year. The New York Islanders face the Tampa Bay Lightning in one semifinal that’s a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference final, while the Vegas Golden Knights play the Montreal Canadiens in a playoff series for the first time.

