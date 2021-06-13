Cancel
Financial Reports

B. Riley Raises Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $25.00

By James Conley
baseballnewssource.com
 10 days ago

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

baseballnewssource.com
#Gsl#Jefferies Financial Group#Zacks Investment Research#Hedge Funds#Gsl#Global Ship Lease#L S Advisors Inc#Millennium Management Llc
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.25.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 837 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmayfieldrecorder.com

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target to $26.00

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of A10 Networks worth $54,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 7,554 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,633.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
StocksWKRB News

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shares of APRN opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Mizuho Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $82.00

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Seabridge Gold worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.37 and last traded at $200.18. 106,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,524,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.82. Several analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. […]
Medical & Biotechamericanbankingnews.com

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 80,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,195,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 8.3%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. 3,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89. Separately,...
StocksWKRB News

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TRTX opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.97. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Benchmark

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Avalara makes up 0.7% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 5,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,023,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.