B. Riley Raises Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $25.00
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.baseballnewssource.com