B. Riley Raises Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $25.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.25.