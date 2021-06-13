Cancel
Stocks

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT Raised to $18.75

By James Conley
 10 days ago

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of A10 Networks worth $54,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 8,927 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,563,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,331 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Alcoa worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Sell

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
StocksWKRB News

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
StocksWKRB News

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $37.00

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $50.00

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Seabridge Gold worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 8.3%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. 3,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89. Separately,...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 5,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,023,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Comerica worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.