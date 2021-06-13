Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

TD has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.86.