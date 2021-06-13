Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.10.