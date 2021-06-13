Tribeca 2021 Review: A City Reawakens in Elisabeth Vogler’s Astonishing Lucid Dream “Roaring 20s”

“Do you like music?” a rando asks Lennon Gates (Sylvie Mix) at one point in “Poser,” something which should be self-evident from the fact she’s holding her iPhone up like a tray to capture the songs at the party they’re at. But even the slightly strung-out stranger can see there’s something amiss about what Lennon would claim to be passionate about, with the headphones that are snugly affixed to her head appearing as if it they’re there more to prevent from within from getting out rather than letting the sound of anything else in. Having no real sense of self, only a nagging conviction that she’s incapable of anything original, she’s taken to recording others, both surreptitiously and in more concerted interviews where she can get them for her fledgling podcast, trying to understand the creativity that eludes her and at times, trying to pass it off as her own.