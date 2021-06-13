Cancel
Tribeca 2021 Review: A City Reawakens in Elisabeth Vogler’s Astonishing Lucid Dream “Roaring 20s”

By Stephen Saito
moveablefest.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to tell how “Roaring 20’s” will land outside the moment it’s released in, emerging from a pandemic it was made during, but it feels oh so right in this instance. While director Elisabeth Vogler limits any overt reference to COVID to a pair of characters putting on masks before they enter a subway station, it is quite clearly intended as an act of spiritual rejuvenation for those who have been bereft of human interaction for over a year, conjuring a dream from reality as both a historic snapshot of France during 2020 by venturing out onto the streets with a camera to record this unique time and a fantasy for those who have had cabin fever from staying indoors. It isn’t a feeling of dread that Vogler captures, but rather one of restlessness when even if COVID isn’t mentioned, a reevaluation of what’s important has taken hold when everything seems as if it’s come to a standstill.

MoviesScreendaily

‘The Justice Of Bunny King’: Tribeca Review

Essie Davis brings rough-edged authenticity to a portrait of a mother in crisis. Dir: Gaysorn Thavat. New Zealand. 2021. 101 mins. Recently released from prison and eking out a living cleaning car windows at a busy traffic junction, Bunny King (Essie Davis) can barely look after herself. But her aim is to regain custody of, or at least regular access to, her two children: sullen teenage son Reuben (Angus Stevens), and her young daughter Shannon (Amelia Baynes). The social services, however, have doubts. Davis brings a rough-edged authenticity to this spirited portrait of a mother in crisis. And while some of the decisions by first-time director Gaysorn Thavat reveal a lack of experience, the actor is as compellingly watchable as a car crash.
Columbus, OHmoveablefest.com

Tribeca 2021 Review: An Imposter Gets at Something Real in Noah Dixon and Ori Segev’s “Poser”

“Do you like music?” a rando asks Lennon Gates (Sylvie Mix) at one point in “Poser,” something which should be self-evident from the fact she’s holding her iPhone up like a tray to capture the songs at the party they’re at. But even the slightly strung-out stranger can see there’s something amiss about what Lennon would claim to be passionate about, with the headphones that are snugly affixed to her head appearing as if it they’re there more to prevent from within from getting out rather than letting the sound of anything else in. Having no real sense of self, only a nagging conviction that she’s incapable of anything original, she’s taken to recording others, both surreptitiously and in more concerted interviews where she can get them for her fledgling podcast, trying to understand the creativity that eludes her and at times, trying to pass it off as her own.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Tribeca 2021 Review: A Pair of Shut-Ins Open Their Minds and Hearts in Roshan Sethi’s Charming “7 Days”

“Longest first date ever,” Rita (Geraldine Viswanathan) jokes in “7 Days,” just one morning into what turns out to be a far longer time commitment for herself and Ravi (Karan Soni), who decide not to break off their blind date despite hearing rumors of COVID making it across the Pacific Ocean yet are cautious enough to wear masks to an outdoor meet-up. Both have their reasons for seeing it through, not necessarily thinking a match will be made, but to please their tradition-bound Indian mothers, who want status updates on how things are going and have to be cautioned against starting to make wedding plans when Rita and Ravi’s phones start blowing up with other alerts about the world shutting down as the pandemic takes hold.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Tribeca 2021 Review: “As of Yet” Reveals a Talent That’s Worth the Wait

“The Adventures of Pete and Pete” DVDs that sit on the bookshelf in Naomi’s apartment in “As of Yet” are a tip-off to the formative years of its star/writer and co-director Taylor Garron, who in character says 1995’s “Heavyweights” is the one film she truly loves, but you suspect off-screen she might have some affection for indie romcoms of the era like “Walking and Talking” and “Hav Plenty” that bereft of a resources that could afford pricey locations and familiar needle drops relied instead on the scrappy charm of its cast and high anxiety to propel it forward. Garron and co-director Chanel James may not have had an alternative in making a film during a pandemic, but regardless of the circumstances in which it was conceived, “As of Yet” has that same refreshing energy about it, showing there’s no better production value than to have sharp writing.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Roaring 20’s’ Manages Little More Than a Purr, Failing to Stitch Together Anthology Set-Pieces Into Something More [Tribeca Review]

Narrative-averse portmanteau films are a tough nut to crack, yet not impossible. Richard Linklater made a name for himself in 1990 by hovering over a collection of Austin 20-somethings doing nothing in particular with “Slacker,” and it is this template that director Elisabeth Vogler seems to be following with her newest feature, “Roaring 20’s.” Yet where “Slacker” and others like it stitch their characters and segments together with common themes and recurring motifs, “Roaring 20’s” fails to connect its many dots, binding itself instead with a cinematography gimmick and little else.
New York City, NYimdb.com

‘Italian Studies’: Vanessa Kirby Is Fascinating To Watch In Adam Leon’s Dreamy & Compelling Mood Piece [Tribeca Review]

Vanessa Kirby is fascinating to watch and follow in writer/director Adam Leon’s “Italian Studies,” a purposefully hazy but compelling survey of New York City and its young minds. The Academy Award nominee of “Pieces of a Woman” uses her celebrity presence among regular New Yorkers for something of a low-key “Under the Skin” as she wades through this crowded society with a blank slate perspective forcing us to see it all with the same new lens.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story’: Tribeca Review

The popular, colourful author gets a documentary that’s a real page-turner. Dir: Laura Fairrie. US/UK. 2021. 96 mins. It would be upsetting to discover that the life of Jackie Collins was any less colourful than that of the characters she created. Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story does not disappoint as it provides chapter-and-verse on a life of self-creation and steely determination. Collins sold in excess of 500 million copies of her racy, unpretentious poolside reads, providing a built-in audience for one-off events and television screenings. Modern Films bought the UK rights prior to this film’s Tribeca world premiere.
New York City, NYScreendaily

‘Italian Studies’: Tribeca Review

Vanessa Kirby is magnetic in Adam Leon’s shapeshifting examination of an amnesiac in New York. Dir/scr: Adam Leon. US. 2021. 79 mins. The third feature from Adam Leon (Gimme The Loot) takes an unconventional and tangential approach to the theme of memory loss. Weaving a tangle of timelines and layers of real and imagined encounters in a dreamlike odyssey through the streets of New York City, the film treats amnesia as an opportunity, a chance to rediscover the world from the starting point of a more-or-less blank slate. It’s something of an ask for the audience, and with a less-compelling actor in the central role, the film might have found itself mired in its own enigma. But Vanessa Kirby is a magnetic presence playing writer Alina Reynolds, unexpectedly poised for a woman who has lost all memory of herself and her surroundings; a spikily capricious and, at times, reckless character, she is defiantly at odds with the idea of the amnesiac as a vulnerable, helpless victim.
Movieskunr.org

'Dream Horse': Robin's Movie Review

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird takes a look at a new feel-good movie starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis. Cynical critics like me often grumble about predictable, feel-good movies, which means my growls about Dream Horse should reverberate throughout the community. Except instead of growling, I sighed and melted.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Ascension’: Tribeca Review

A shrewdly observed documentary which offers a mosaic of images and impressions of Chinese citizens’ pursuit of wealth. Dir: Jessica Kingdon. China. 2021. 99 mins. Has the alluring American Dream of yore mutated into a 21st century Chinese variation? Jessica Kingdon’s shrewdly observed documentary Ascension provides plenty of persuasive evidence as it captures vignettes of a country fuelled by aspiration and beguiled by the pursuit of wealth. The chance to glimpse behind the curtain of an unfamiliar China is just one of the attractions of a thoughtful, eye-opening film that should attract festival interest following its Tribeca world premiere.
MoviesTV Grapevine

Tribeca 2021: Roaring 20s

Roaring 20s, which was filmed during the pandemic in the summer of 2020, premiered today at the Tribeca Film Festival. Check out more information below. On one beautiful afternoon in Paris during the surreal summer of 2020, 24 different characters roam the streets of the city with a sense of giddy abandon after a spring of lockdown and confinement. Creatively and meticulously choreographed by director Elisabeth Vogler, and shot in one continuous take through many neighborhoods, ROARING 20’S is a Slacker for our new decade; a series of local vignettes that help bring to full life a dynamic city and its young people who can find joy even in crisis. Filming began one day after the lockdown ended, allowing the audience to accompany everyday people as they cross paths throughout the day, experiencing their long-awaited freedom and celebrating the City of Love.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Tribeca 2021 Review: There’s Truly No Place Like Home in Gaysorn Thavat’s Admirably Irreverent “The Justice of Bunny King”

With a title like “The Justice of Bunny King,” you’d expect a gunslinger to swagger into town in the film’s opening frames, and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong if you replaced a revolver with squeegee. Bunny (Essie Davis) needs nothing more to feel a little dangerous, even in her compromised state, washing windows at a busy intersection for what change passing drivers want to fish out of their pockets. Anger may get the cars a little cleaner as she furiously wipes them down, but it has a way of poisoning Bunny, with the gradual understanding that it’s led her directly to the streets. If not for her sister Grace and her husband Bevan, she wouldn’t have a roof over her head, though it can’t be considered home, either in her eyes when it doesn’t belong to her or the eyes of the law, which won’t return her kids from child welfare without demonstrating that she has found steady employment and stable housing.
Screendaily

‘Brighton 4th’: Tribeca Review

A Georgian former wrestling champion journeys to Brooklyn to visit his son in Levan Koguashvili’s study of community and masculinity. Dir: Levan Koguashvili. Bulgaria/Georgia/Monaco/Russia/US. 2021. 95 mins. This portrait of Georgian masculinity is populated by burly, short-fused men with a weakness for gambling and self-sabotage, 40-a-day cigarette habits and a...
MoviesScreendaily

‘The Lost Leonardo’: Tribeca Review

If nothing else, the disputed, notorious ’Salvator Mundi’ is at least a bone fide cinema crowd-pleaser. Dir: Andreas Koefoed. Denmark/France/Sweden. 2021. 96 mins. There’s nothing quite like a good story, well-told. Danish director Andreas Koefoed uses all the polish of his experience — and that of his technical team — to tell the ripping yarn of the Salvator Mundi, the so-called lost Leonardo da Vinci. Discovered in a New Orleans auction house in 2005, it is now, and will long remain, the most expensive painting in the world, with one of the most hotly-contested provenances. The Lost Leonardo is one of those rare documentaries in which almost everyone involved volunteers their loose-lipped testimony, seemingly unconcerned as to the dubious light in which it may place them, and Koefoed turns it in at a snappy 96 minutes with all the bells and whistles of a doc crowd-pleaser.
Moviesbadfeelingmag.com

AGNES Tribeca 2021 review: Mickey Reece’s latest is a blashemous delight

Wildly prolific cult filmmaker Mickey Reece (Climate of the Hunter) is back in the habit with Agnes, an endlessly surprising and thrilling subversion of the demonic possession and nunsploitation genres. Agnes opens on a covenant, where the young Sister Agnes (Hayley McFarland) suddenly explodes into a violent rage during dinner....
Moviesblackfilm.com

Tribeca 2021: ‘Blind Ambition’ Film Review

‘Blind Ambition’ debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in the Documentary Competition. Our Tribeca 2021: ‘Blind Ambition’ film review is below. ‘Blind Ambition’ follows four Zimbabwean men, Joseph Dhafana, Marlvin Geese, Tinashe Nyamudoka, and Pardon Taguzu, as they separately leave their native country in pursuit of greener pastures in South Africa. Their journeys lead them to the South African restaurant industry, where their newly discovered interest in wine bring them together to form the first Zimbabwean team of elite, competitive sommeliers.
Entertainmentculturedvultures.com

Ultrasound REVIEW – A Twisty Sci-Fi | Tribeca 2021

Ultrasound begins on a cold, rainy night, where a man named Glen (Vincent Kartheiser) is forced to abandon his car and seek shelter in a nearby house. He’s greeted by Arthur (Bob Stephenson) and his wife Cyndi (Chelsea Lopez). While Art is welcoming, even overwhelmingly so, Cyndi is a little more reserved. She opens up to Glen a bit more when Art isn’t in the room, and the two seem to have spark and chemistry.
Moviesblackfilm.com

Tribeca 2021: ‘Cherry Lemonade’ Short Film Review

Tribeca 2021: ‘Cherry Lemonade’ Short Film Review | Cherry Lemonade, an 11-minute short film directed and written by Aisha Ford, made its premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival as part of the Juneteenth programming. The short stars Eris Baker, Skylan Brooks, Chance Harlem Jr, Alexander Jones III, Skyler Priest, and Meagan Harmon.