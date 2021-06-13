Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Toshiba to hold emergency meet after explosive scandal involving PM Suga, METI

By SOURAV D
Posted by 
Financial World
Financial World
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Directors of Toshiba Corp, the Japanese multinational conglomerate engaged in a swathe of sectors including the country’s nuclear reactors, would participate an emergency meet on Sunday to discuss a sweeping overhaul of the board and management that might involve reassigning candidates for at least three key board members ahead of a shareholders’ meet scheduled to take place on June 25, two people familiar with the issue had unveiled late on Saturday on condition of anonymity given the sensitive nature of the subject-matter.

www.financial-world.org
Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toshiba Corp#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Economy104.1 WIKY

Exclusive: Harvard wasn’t pressured over Toshiba, former Japan adviser says

BOSTON/TOKYO (Reuters) – A former Japanese government adviser said he did not put pressure on Harvard University’s endowment fund to influence its voting at Toshiba Corp’s contested shareholder meeting last year, and that the fund should “set the record straight”. Hiromichi Mizuno, until recently an adviser to the Ministry of...
Worldtheregister.com

Toshiba engulfed by scandal again — and the prime minister is implicated

Japanese industrial giant Toshiba is attempting to recover from its third major corporate governance scandal in six years — and this time the nation's prime minister is alleged to have played a part. Toshiba’s first big mess was the 2015 accountancy scandal in which it admitted to over-stating revenue by...
EconomyStreet.Com

Toshiba Board Removes 2 Directors Amid Scandal Linked to Prime Minister

Faced with findings that its management colluded with top Japanese government officials to suppress dissident shareholders, Toshiba TOSYY is apologizing to investors and removing members of its board and executive team. The Japanese government so far denies the explosive findings of an independent inquiry into shareholder manipulation at Toshiba. But...
Businessthevibes.com

Toshiba says sorry to shareholders after vote probe

TOKYO – Toshiba apologised to shareholders today and said it would remove two directors after a probe found the Japanese conglomerate had sought government help to try and influence a boardroom vote. Board chair Osamu Nagayama acknowledged a “lack of awareness on our part, including our dealings with Meti,” referring...
BusinessFinancial Times

Four Toshiba executives ousted after emergency board meeting

Four senior Toshiba executives, including two board members, have been forced out of their positions after a heated four-hour emergency board meeting on Sunday. The meeting, which propels one of Japan’s most famous industrial names even deeper into a governance crisis, followed the publication last week of a damning report into the company’s collusion with the government to suppress activist investors.
Businessasahi.com

Toshiba officials resign in wake of scandalous external report

Toshiba Corp. announced on June 13 the resignations of several top officials over scandalous allegations that the company colluded with the industry ministry to undermine foreign shareholders. “We will put together prevention measures, pass them on to future management and continue to maintain the transparency of management even further,” the...
Economywincountry.com

Toshiba wants to include two foreigners among new board, hold EGM

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Toshiba Corp will hold an emergency general meeting to appoint new members and wants to hold include two foreigners among new directors, the chairman of the board said on Monday. Osamu Nagayama made the comments at a news conference broadcast online, a day after the crisis-hit...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Toshiba board to hold emergency meeting on Sunday, sources say

Toshiba Corp (6502.T) directors will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss reassigning the candidates for three key board committees ahead of a June 25 shareholder meeting, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The Japanese conglomerate's board will consider reassigning the candidates for the audit,...
Businessz-lane.com

Toshiba In Chaos After Bid to Foil Activist Shareholders

TOKYO — Last year, when a little-known investment firm called for some new blood on the board of the faded Japanese industrial giant Toshiba, the company’s leadership was less than receptive. But rather than taking its case to its shareholders, Toshiba tried to foil the problem investors by making a...
Economyncadvertiser.com

It's difficult to resolve latest turmoil over Toshiba's shareholders' meeting

The following editorial appeared in Wednesday's Japan News-Yomiuri. Without a thorough investigation of the truth, and clarification of where responsibility lies, it will be impossible to strengthen corporate governance. Toshiba has announced its decision to drop two of its current outside directors from a list of candidates for nomination to...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Axiata, Telenor stamp $15bn merger to form the Malaysia’s biggest mobile operator

On Monday, Norwegian telecom tycoon Telenor ASA, one of the world’s largest mobile telecom companies focused on Scandinavia and Asia, alongside Malaysian telecom giant Axiata Group Bhd, had said in a joint statement that the multinational telecom megaliths’ would merge their Malaysian mobile operations in a $15 billion deal, adding a new divergence to monopolization given their extensive operations in Asian markets while forming the largest mobile operator in one of the largest financial HubSpots in Southeast Asia.
Worldwincountry.com

Japan to consider tighter rules on foreign owners of domestic firms – Yomiuri

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government is considering tightening regulation on foreign funds that hold stakes in domestic firms with important technology in areas such as the nuclear industry and defence, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday. The new regulation will aim to prevent overseas funds and companies from slapping...
StocksNECN

Shares in Hong Kong and Taiwan Lead Gains as Asia Markets Rise

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were largely higher in Wednesday trade, following overnight gains stateside that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rising to a record high. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was among the biggest gainers regionally as it advanced 1.46%. Taiwan's Taiex also saw robust gains, rising 1.22%. Mainland...
Industrypinsentmasons.com

Japan's farm lender to invest $90bn for ESG projects

Japan’s agricultural lender Norinchukin Bank will invest ￥10 trillion yen ($91.8 billion) in projects promoting environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) goals in the next 10 years. Norinchukin will seek to meet financing and investment targets to reduce greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030 compared with 2013, according to its...
Businessbywire.news

Bank of Japan policymakers saw prospects of quicker recovery in April

TOKYO -Bank of Japan board members voiced hope in April that the massive stimulus deployed by nations will quicken Japan's economic recovery, with domestic consumption potentially providing a tailwind as accumulated savings get spent. While exports have already benefitted from solid global demand, consumption will rebound if vaccinated households splurge...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly higher after treading briefly into the red in choppy trading on Wednesday, extending the strong gains of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei index just above the 28,900 level, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders are upbeat amid positive indications on the economy recovery from the Bank of Japan's April monetary policy meeting.
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

S Korea’s LG Chem earnings to rise sharply in 2021 - Moody’s

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--South Korean producer LG Chem’s earnings are expected to rise significantly this year, supported by strong contributions from the company’s petrochemical and battery businesses, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday. Moody's expects LG Chem’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rise to around won (W)...