Toshiba to hold emergency meet after explosive scandal involving PM Suga, METI

Directors of Toshiba Corp, the Japanese multinational conglomerate engaged in a swathe of sectors including the country’s nuclear reactors, would participate an emergency meet on Sunday to discuss a sweeping overhaul of the board and management that might involve reassigning candidates for at least three key board members ahead of a shareholders’ meet scheduled to take place on June 25, two people familiar with the issue had unveiled late on Saturday on condition of anonymity given the sensitive nature of the subject-matter.