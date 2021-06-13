Cancel
Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

By Grant Hamersma
baseballnewssource.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD...

baseballnewssource.com
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.75.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.13.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.93.
MarketsWKRB News

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Sells C$254,232.00 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60.
Financial Reportsmayfieldrecorder.com

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target to $26.00

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.
Stockscom-unik.info

UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketstickerreport.com

CIBC Trims Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Target Price to C$12.50

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Several other research analysts have also commented on DOCMF. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Martens presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Aecon Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ARE)

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.85 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$16.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Financial Reportstechinvestornews.com

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. El-Assal forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial […]
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $85.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.05.
StocksWKRB News

Neil Reeder Sells 14,638 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSFE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a positive rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

National Bank Financial Increases EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.50

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.04.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 5.5%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.29. 4,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 872,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04. A...