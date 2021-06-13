Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSFE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a positive rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.