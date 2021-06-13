Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.12.