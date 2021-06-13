Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet
Several other brokerages have also commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.30.baseballnewssource.com