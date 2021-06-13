Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNCAF. TD Securities upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.