Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

By James Conley
baseballnewssource.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

baseballnewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intc#Intc#Northland Securities#Credit Suisse Group#Dz Bank#Truist Financial#Peg#Sec#Curi Capital#Roble Belko Company Inc#Dcg#Iotg#Mobileye#Nsg#Psg#Ccg#News Ratings#Intel Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Target Price at $110.10

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.10.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.73% of Krystal Biotech worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNCAF. TD Securities upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWDN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $60.21 Million Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.61% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $60,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176,000 Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $176,000 as […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other research firms also recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Baidu worth $178,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Rodney C. Favaron Sells 10,062 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksnysenasdaqlive.com

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU): Latest Brokerage Rating Of The Stock:

The Technology stock closed with direction of ↓ of its last trading at $137.1 while performing a change of -1.8% Loss on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. If one intends to pursue a career as a trader, then one must understand and choose between two basic categories of trading i.e. day trading vs swing trading. Nevertheless, the eventual aim in the case of a day trader or a swing trader remains the same which is to generate profits.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,103 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $331,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Industrymayfieldrecorder.com

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Head-To-Head Contrast

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings. Profitability. This table compares SPI Energy and Intel’s net margins, return on...
StocksWKRB News

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.10. Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a sell rating to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.27 ($117.96).
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $86,000 Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 4,336.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.