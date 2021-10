Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun recently shot a pictorial for the magazine Singles!. In the accompanying interview, the reporter mentioned that it had been a while since her last pictorial with Singles. Seohyun replied, “I think we most recently met in 2019. Time goes by really fast. I’m the type to enjoy new challenges, but this is the first time that I’ve filmed under such a bright spotlight. I like that I was able to discover a new side of myself. Lately I’ve been lagging in energy due to movie and drama filming, but this photo shoot re-energized me.”

