NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Down to $24.96

By James Conley
baseballnewssource.com
 10 days ago

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $24.25. NeuroPace shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 206 shares. A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPCE. SVB Leerink increased their price target...

baseballnewssource.com
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-92 million. Several research firms recently weighed in on TMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Treace...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.73% of Krystal Biotech worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176,000 Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $176,000 as […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $35.09

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.09, but opened at $34.20. Stem shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 6,151 shares changing hands. Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stem in a research...
StocksWKRB News

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Down 4.1%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.26. 7,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,179,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.
StocksWKRB News

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up to $19.25

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $19.82. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 548 shares. A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXT. William...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $36.48

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.48, but opened at $37.58. Chuy’s shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 881 shares. CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $61.94

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.94, but opened at $64.37. CureVac shares last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 15,737 shares traded. A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage...
Stockscom-unik.info

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of TransUnion worth $27,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 3.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $225.20 and last traded at $228.28. 7,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,547,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.49. Several research...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $18.04. Nikola shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 153,628 shares trading hands. A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan...
Stockstickerreport.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 181,599 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 830,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Confluent (CFLT) IPO Prices at $36

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $36.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading...
StocksWKRB News

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.23. VectivBio shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 887 shares trading hands. A number of research firms have recently commented on VECT. Bank...
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Down to $41.66

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.66, but opened at $40.27. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 437 shares traded. A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Down to $7.02

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $6.87. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,230 shares trading hands. Several research analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.