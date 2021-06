Every day you're hit with some stat from some alleged expert. If you look hard enough, you can find some very loosely organized 'science' that will tell you each state's favorite dog breed and safest city to trick-or-treat in and blah blah blah. These 'experts' never leave their computer chair, they simply crunch or, type, numbers, and phrases into Google to pull some faux science out of their butt and get you to click on it.