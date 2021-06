The entire Sixers team and fan base felt pure agony on Monday night after it seemed that Joel Embiid seriously injured his knee in Game 4 against the Wizards. It truly felt as though the season was over. It is no secret that Joel Embiid is the best player on the team and one of the most dominant players in the NBA. It is also no secret he has an extensive injury history that always seem to happen at the worst times, but with the number one seed in the Eastern Conference this year and his MVP caliber play this year, it gave us fans the real hope for an NBA championship.