Mandy Rose faced Natalya on the Hell In A Cell kickoff show. The two competitors got into a physical confrontation on the last episode of WWE Raw after each woman implied that the other is only with the company because of their looks and last name, respectively. The match was closely contested, with each seemingly earning the other's respect, but it was Natala who would eventually come out on top after making Mandy tap out with the Sharpshooter.