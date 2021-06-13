Gen.G Tigers sweep, get first victories at NBA 2K

With Week 2 in the books, here is a look at my power rankings before what figures to be a revealing set of contests in Week 3. No. 1: T-Wolves Gaming (7-1) They don’t have the highest winning percentage in the league, but at 7-1 and coming off a first place finish in THE TIPOFF, powered by AT&T, this team has been impressive. They have shown pure domination against almost every team they’ve faced; it’s clear which squad has looked like the cream of the crop thus far in Season 4. With the combination of Bear and Kaii in the backcourt mixed with the steady performance from Slaughter in the middle, T-Wolves Gaming looks scary right now.