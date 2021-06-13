Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians rally in 9th, top Mariners on throwing error in 10th

By Brian Dulik, The Associated Press
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b76xJ_0aSoUfmI00

CLEVELAND — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians’ rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

After scoring three times with two outs in the ninth to make it 4-all, Cleveland loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th.

Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald (2-2), who threw high and wide of the plate. Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but automatic runner Hernández slid home with the game-winning run.

“There is no way to put a good vibe on the end of that ballgame,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Sewald made a great pitch to tie Ramírez up, but you’ve got to make the plays and execute late.”

“That’s as sour a taste as you can get in your mouth when you give away a game like that,” he said.

The Indians trailed 4-0 after seven, but got on the board in the eighth when Hernández homered off Kendall Graveman. Seattle lefty Yusei Kikuchi had limited them to three singles over the first seven frames.

Cleveland forced extra innings with three runs in the ninth against closer Rafael Montero, who retired the first two batters. Pinch-hitter Bobby Bradley had an RBI single to make it 4-2 and René Rivera followed with a two-run double off the wall in left.

“In that moment, I just want to make contact,” said Rivera, who saluted the crowd upon reaching second base. “I didn’t know where it was going to land. Honestly, I just hit the ball and started running.”

The Indians’ eighth pitcher of the afternoon, James Karinchak (3-2), worked a perfect 10th for the victory. The Mariners fell to 3-6 on a 10-game, 11-day road trip that concludes Sunday at Progressive Field.

“Sometimes, days like this turn out even better than you hope because everyone is a part of it,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “Even guys who weren’t in the game at the start of it, and there were a lot of them for us today.”

Hank Fraley hit a two-run homer in the third and Dylan Moore had a solo shot in the seventh for Seattle, which went 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base. Moore had two hits and two RBIs in his return from a 22-game absence with a strained left calf.

Kikuchi worked on extended rest after being hit on the right knee with a batted ball on June 5 against the Angels.

Indians starter Triston McKenzie only recorded two outs, walking four, in his shortest appearance in the majors. The right-hander walked the bases loaded, then forced home J.P. Crawford with a free pass to Moore before being pulled.

McKenzie, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus before the game, leads the AL with 39 walks despite being optioned to the minors three times since May 22. He threw 12 strikes in 32 pitches.

“You win as a team and you lose as a team,” McKenzie said. “We’re a great example of that. Everyone tries to pick each other up when they need it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 1B Evan White (left hip flexor strain) went 1 for 4 with a three-run homer in the first game of his rehabilitation assignment Friday with Triple-A Tacoma. White has been on the 10-day IL since May 14.

Indians: C Austin Hedges (head) was not in the lineup, one day after being struck on the helmet by a pitch from Mariners RHP Justin Dunn. Francona said Hedges “looks terrific and is going to be OK.”

NEXT MAN UP

With Hedges unavailable, C Ryan Lavarnway traveled to Cleveland to join the taxi squad. Starter Roberto Pérez is on the IL with a fractured right ring finger, leaving Rivera as the lone healthy catcher on the roster. 1B Yu Chang is their emergency backup. “Chang said he caught in high school, so that was good enough for me,” Francona said, laughing.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-2, 4.98 ERA) lost his major league debut to the Indians on May 13, giving up four runs in four innings at T-Mobile Park.

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (7-3, 2.96 ERA) has won his last three starts, striking out 24 with eight walks and a 1.80 ERA over 20 combined innings.

©2021 Cox Media Group

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
36K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Roberto Pérez
Person
Justin Dunn
Person
Yu Chang
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Ryan Lavarnway
Person
Austin Hedges
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
René Rivera
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Harold Ramírez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Indians#The Seattle Mariners#Sewald Lrb#Angels#Triple A#Il#C Austin Hedges#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBprosportsextra.com

Cleveland Indians Legend Found Dead!

Unfortunately we sadly have to report another death in Major League Baseball. This time, it was a legendary player of the Minnesota Twins. It was reported yesterday day that Minnesota Twins legend Jim “Mudcat” Grant, the very first black 20-game winner in the American League and an integral part of the Twins first World Series team in 1965, has passed away at the age of 85.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Mariners acquire INF/OF Jake Bauers from Indians

The Seattle Mariners acquired infielder/outfielder Jake Bauers from the Cleveland Indians on Thursday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. In a corresponding move, the Mariners designated infielder Jack Mayfield for assignment. Bauers will be active and in uniform Thursday afternoon as Seattle closes out a...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Indians trade Jake Bauers to Mariners after DFA

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Indians have traded Jake Bauers to the Seattle Mariners, five days after the Tribe designated the first baseman for assignment. Bauers, who will be in Seattle's starting lineup for their Thursday game against the Detroit Tigers, was dealt for a player to be named later or cash.
MLBDaily Journal

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Indians odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (31-35) and Cleveland Indians (34-27) play the finale of a three-game set at Progressive Field Sunday with a 1:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mariners vs. Indians odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Logan Gilbert is the projected starting pitcher...
MLBchatsports.com

Game 63, Mariners at Indians

The first of the day’s transactions is pretty obvious, as Justin Dunn’s coming off of the 10-day IL in order to make tonight’s start. In addition, they’ve activated Kendall Graveman from the Covid-related IL, so they’ve got a key rotation member AND their closer back. That’s necessitated two corresponding moves, and we’re getting an expected one and something of a head-scratcher. First, the M’s have DFA’d reliever Yacksel Rios, whom they picked up about a week ago from the Rays.* The stranger move is that the M’s have optioned Keynan Middleton to Tacoma. Sure, he wasn’t perfect in his last outing, closing out the Tigers in a non-save situation, but he’s been quite effective recently, and seemed to be getting high-leverage innings (especially in the Angels series).
MLBdallassun.com

Shane Bieber, Indians try to complete sweep of Mariners

The magic number for Shane Bieber apparently is four. The Cleveland Indians have won 26 consecutive games when providing Bieber, the American League's reigning Cy Young Award winner, with at least four runs of support. And they're 32-1 over Bieber's career in that situation. "Whatever happened, let alone 26 starts...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Mariners score 2 in 9th to rally past Rays 6-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Shed Long Jr. hit a tying double in the bottom of the ninth inning and pinch-hitter Kyle Seager singled home the winning run to rally the Seattle Mariners past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Thursday night. Seattle lost starter Justin Dunn to a sore right shoulder...
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Indians set to throw another fill-in starter at Orioles

Forced to use a patchwork rotation at the moment, the Cleveland Indians are still finding ways to succeed. Meanwhile, success on the road continues to evade the Baltimore Orioles. Giving another reliever a starting nod, the Indians will try to extend the Orioles' club-record road losing streakto 17 games on...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Shane Bieber: Struggles against Mariners

Bieber (7-4) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Mariners after allowing five runs on 10 hits and two walks while fanning eight across 5.2 innings. Bieber might have struck out eight, but he wasn't entirely comfortable on the mound and gave up season-worst marks in both hits and runs. The right-hander ended a streak of three straight wins and while he still owns a strong 3.28 ERA, this is an outing he'd like to forget as soon as possible. He's lined up to make his next start on the road against the Pirates at some point next week.
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Locos rally to defeat Mariners

LIMA — The Lima Locos were looking for a way to put a halt to their mini two-game losing streak. After a slow start, a clutch rally in the eighth inning did the trick. The Locos scored two in the home eighth Wednesday night to post a 6-4 victory against Grand Lake at Simmons Field.
MLBSeattle Times

Mariners mailbag: What to do about Yusei Kikuchi and his unique contract?

As the sun and warm weather hit the Puget Sound, somewhat earlier than usual, the Twitter mailbag emerges with the sunshine. Coincidence? Probably not. A little natural vitamin D can bring a sunny disposition to even the grouchiest of curmudgeons. But if it gets into the mid-80s, expect the mailbag to start complaining about it being too hot and the lack of air conditioning.
MLBESPN

Naylor RBI single in 7th, Indians avoid sweep vs Pirates

PITTSBURGH --  Josh Naylor foiled Pittsburgh's strategy with an RBI single in the seventh inning, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Pirates 2-1 Sunday. Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep by the Pirates, who had lost 10 straight entering the series. The Indians have won seven of 10. The lefty-swinging...
MLBWKYC

Cleveland Indians clinch 2-1 win against Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Josh Naylor foiled Pittsburgh’s strategy with an RBI single in the seventh inning, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Pirates 2-1 Sunday. Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep by the Pirates, who had lost 10 straight entering the series. The Indians have won seven of 10. The lefty-swinging Naylor...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Can Seattle Mariners SS J.P. Crawford win another Gold Glove?

J.P. Crawford has been an offensive force for the Seattle Mariners in June. The Gold Glove shortstop is hitting .364 and slugging .584 this month, which has brought his season batting average up to .281. The Seattle Mariners shortstop has been carrying a hot bat but let’s not forget about...
MLBPosted by
ClevelandBaseballInsider

The Bats Have Arrived for the 40-30 Cleveland Indians

Even injuries, uncertainties, and a revolving door of roster moves can’t hold down the 40-30 Cleveland indians. An organization that has heavily relied on pitching has now flipped the proverbial switch and has become a lineup that has embraced the power of keeping the train moving. In a season where batting lulls plague the league in part due to the “sticky stuff” on the ball, this team has heated up the bats in the month of June.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 players most likely to be gone by trade deadline

The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is drawing closer, being about a month and a half away, and we’re still figuring out which side of the deal the Cleveland Indians will be on. The club is just above .500, but still easily in contention, making this an intriguing deadline for the club. There’s an equal chance of becoming a buyer as there is for being a seller.