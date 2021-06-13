Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dennis, MA

One patient ejected, a second entrapped after violent rollover on Mid-Cape Highway… [HN VIDEO]

capecoddaily.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENNIS, MA – [DEVELOPING] – Shortly after midnight police and firefighters responded to the Mid-Cape Highway (Rte. 6) eastbound before Exit 78A (the old Exit 9A) for reports of single vehicle rollover. According to radio transmissions, the first officials on … Continue reading → The post One patient ejected, a second entrapped after violent rollover on Mid-Cape Highway… [HN VIDEO] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

capecoddaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
Dennis, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Dennis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Dennis, MA
Accidents
Dennis, MA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Radio#Accident#Hyannis Cape Cod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Labor IssuesPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court restricts union access to farmworkers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday limited the ability of union organizers to enter the private property of growers in order to reach farmworkers in California. In a 6-3 decision, the court said unions violate the Constitution when they enter a grower's private property without paying. Two agricultural...