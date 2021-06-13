Emergent Ventures winners, 15th cohort

09:25 AM EST - Jericho Energy Ventures : Announced that Brian Williamson, CEO, will be a featured presenter at two exclusive events later this month. On June 17, Mr. Williamson will be the guest speaker at the MIT Alumni Club of Princeton on "Advancing the Low-Carbon Energy Transition Through Hydrogen," as part of the Club's "Sustainable Planet 2021' theme. The event is open to MIT Alumni Association members and their guests. "I am honored to be invited to speak to the MIT alumni and believe our corporate direction fits well with their focus on climate change and renewable technology," Mr. Williamson stated. As well, on June 25, Mr. Williamson will be the opening presenter at the American Boiler Manufacturers Association's (ABMA) 2021 Summer Meeting in Bonita Springs, Florida. ABMA is a leader in the constantly evolving boiler sector that advocates for the safe production and operation of boilers, facilitated advances in energy efficiency, and provided solutions for member companies. Jericho Energy Ventures shares V.JEV are trading unchanged at $0.93.