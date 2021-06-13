Cancel
Cancer

Emergent Ventures winners, 15th cohort

By Tyler Cowen
marginalrevolution.com
 10 days ago

Emily Oster, Brown University, in support of her COVID-19 School Response Dashboard and the related “Data Hub” proposal, to ease and improve school reopenings, project here. Kathleen Harward, to write and market a series of children’s books based on classical liberal values. William Zhang, a high school junior on Long...

#Long Island#Brown University#School Response Dashboard#Covid#Emergent Ventures
