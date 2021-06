A curious thing happened on Tuesday night. England played a European Championship game at Wembley and it was – and I had to look this word up, so apologies if the meaning isn’t quite right – enjoyable. People sang and cheered. The national stadium, so often a theatre of irritations, felt contented and boisterous. England shuffled diffidently – and not without a few grumbles – into the last 16. And on a night when Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire made their return, England’s leader on the field was a 19‑year‑old from west London with five caps to his name.