Katerra’s Saudi Arabia operations today reinforced that business is continuing as usual with projects advancing across the Kingdom. Last week, following a thorough review of their strategic alternatives, certain Katerra United States and Cayman Island affiliates voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. This filing does not include or impact the day-to-day operations of Katerra’s international affiliates, such as Katerra Saudi Arabia and Katerra India.