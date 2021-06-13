Cancel
Butterflies, moths cannot adapt to changing climate

Cover picture for the articleHelsinki [Finland], June 13 (ANI): Climate change exerts great pressure for change on species and biodiversity. A recent study conducted by the University of Helsinki and the Finnish Environment Institute indicates that the few moth and butterfly species (Lepidoptera) capable of adjusting to a changing climate by advancing their flight period and moving further north have fared the best in Finland.

