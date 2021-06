Inoculation has become the need of the hour in India, especially after the ongoing second wave. To ensure that more people get vaccinated, India’s leading production house, Balaji Telefilms, has commenced a vaccination drive to inoculate all its staff members employed at Balaji Telefilms, ALTBalaji and Balaji Motion Pictures Private Limited. The vaccination drive is being kept as a reliable measure to safeguard their employees. The drive was held at two centres on Thursday, namely the Balaji house and Killick Nixon Studios, from 10 am to 6 pm. The programme will cover two shots of the vaccine for all their on-roll & off-roll staff. The vaccination is being held in tie-up with Jaslok Hospital.