Helsinki Biennial 2021: sustainability and art on Vallisaari

Kohina was tasked to deliver a new office environment for wind power company, Ilmatar, within one of the oldest buildings in Helsinki, Finland. The unique Wuorio House, one of the oldest buildings in the center of Helsinki, was selected as the location for Ilmatar’s new headquarters. Ilmatar has the entire 6th and 7th floors from the 1800s building and the modern new construction, leaving room for growth. To seamlessly integrate the old with the new and to make the visual identity theirs, Ilmatar held an interior architecture competition for the concept design. Kohina’s experiential proposition highlighting the future, different senses and shapes of wind whirls, charmed the client and the cooperation started. Acoustics, lighting design and incorporating modern technical solutions into the historical building were at the core of the design and eventually the functionality of the space.