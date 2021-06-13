Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Helsinki Biennial 2021: sustainability and art on Vallisaari

By Harriet Lloyd-Smith
Wallpaper*
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural Helsinki Biennial has been more hotly anticipated than most. Due to make a bold entrance on the art calendar in 2020, it was pegged as an eco-aware alternative to the usual carbon-diffusing biennial format. But like many art events of 2020, it fell victim to postponement as the...

www.wallpaper.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katharina Grosse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Explosions#Helsinki Art Museum#Russian#Finnish Defence Forces#Ham#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Finland
News Break
Arts
Place
Europe
Related
Visual Artdesignboom.com

art in dialogue with an island: an interview with the curators of the inaugural helsinki biennial

The first edition of the helsinki biennial is opening to the public on june 12, running over the summer until september 26, 2021. the biennial brings contemporary art to the former military island of vallisaari in the helsinki archipelago, with further artworks scattered across the city’s mainland. using the context of the island’s unique cultural history and natural environment as a starting point, artworks have been created for specific locations — with some activating former gunpowder cellars and old residential buildings. titled the same sea, the helsinki biennial presents 41 artists and collectives from finland and beyond. more than half of the works are new commissions and site-specific installations that engage with the history, geopolitical location, and diverse environment of vallisaari.
San Jose, CAMetro active

American Tapestry Biennial 13

Ready to get your stitch fix? This Friday, the San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles reopens to the general public with three new exhibits. Throughout the pandemic, the museum stayed engaged with stitchers and quilters near and far via weekly Textile Talks and other online offerings. Those services will continue, but stitch stans now have the chance to experience exhibitions like the 13th annual American Tapestry Biennial in person, alongside an extended showing of Kira Dominguez Hultgren’s recent solo exhibition of woven sculptures and installations, I Was India. Advance reservations available.
Home & Gardentravelweekly.com

Scandic Grand Central hotel opens in Helsinki

The Helsinki Central railway station, built in 1919 by Finnish architect Eliel Saarinen reopened in April as the Scandic Grand Central hotel. Considered an example of Finnish art nouveau, the property was restored by Soini & Horto Architects, and additions were created by Futudesign; the interior design was carried out by Puroplan.
Visual Artarchitizer.com

The Cultural Courtyard // Bangkok Project Studio

Kui people are an ethnic group in Surin, north-eastern Thailand. For many centuries, members of a Kui family have always included both humans and elephants. A Kui house features the space for humans, and the space for elephants—right under the same roof.Once fertile, the forest of Surin was extensively destroyed for commercial purposes in the last half-century.
DesignInterior Design

Representing Canada, Revery Architecture Presents "DUCkT" Exhibition at London Design Biennale

Representing Canada at the 2021 London Design Biennale, a global festival centered on social issues, Vancouver-based Revery Architecture presents the interactive installation "DUCkT." Responding to the theme of "Resonance," the installation acts as a metaphor of society's willingness to bend to the ever-growing energy demands of mechanical systems in inefficiently designed buildings. Lead designer Venelin Kokalov explains that he wanted to bring the hidden, unseen elements of energy consumption to light by creating oversized, gold-plated "air ducts" that visitors physically have to duck under. "I wanted to evoke a feeling of certainty, but at the same time sparks curiosity," Kokalov explains, noting how the reflective material of the familiar object distorts the viewer's reflection and how the hidden, second duct creates an element of surprise. On view through June 27 at the Somerset House, Kokalov encourages viewers to confront hidden elements of built environments and ponder the systems relied on to power our spaces.
Museumshistoryhit.com

The Neues Museum

The Neues Museum in Berlin is part of Germany’s National Museum and, following a reconstruction project, is now the home of the Egyptian Museum and Papyrus Collection, the Collection of Classical Antiquities, and the Museum of Prehistory and Early History. History of The Neues Museum. The Neues Museum was originally...
Museumsblooloop.com

Nordic region’s largest art museum opening in Oslo in 2022

The $723m National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design is set to open in Oslo in June 2022. The project is a merger between three Norway art institutions – the Museum of Contemporary Art, National Gallery and Kunstindustrimuseet. Ahead of the opening in 2022, Norway’s latest attraction is offering early...
Visual Artwopular.com

Therme Art Unveils 3 Urban Sustainability Projects At Venice Architecture Biennale

“Through the pandemic, we learned that our cities are basically monocultures of human life,” said Mikolaj Sekutowicz, curator and co-founder of Therme Art. “This makes them vulnerable, because we cannot live without the other life — the other organisms that created our bodies over 200,000 years of evolution.” Many of us have felt that vulnerability as COVID-19 spread human misery and constraints through urban neighborhoods. Sekutowicz wants society to move toward “a new culture of wellbeing.” The worlds of art and architecture are adapting and responding to an increased environmental consciousness and, in particular, the interconnectedness of the human, cultural and natural worlds.
Germanyblooloop.com

Ecsite 2021: network brings expertise, inspiration and fun to virtual event

From 9 – 11 June 2021, science engagement professionals from around the world met virtually for the annual Ecsite conference. The three-day event hosted by Ecsite, the European network of science centres and museums, featured engaging keynote speakers, expert-led sessions and a variety of workshops, as well as plenty of networking opportunities and some fun social events too.
EntertainmentArchDaily

National Pavilions at the 2021 London Design Biennale Highlight the Role of Design in Addressing Global Challenges

London Design Biennale is currently unfolding at Somerset House, with 38 exhibitions from across six continents showcasing the role of design in addressing global challenges. Curated by Artistic Director Es Devlin, the event centres around the theme ‘Resonance’, inviting designers and artists to consider the ripple effect of “ground-breaking design concepts on the way we live, and the choices we make”. At the third edition of the London Design Biennale, the national pavilions highlight new perspectives on world issues, exploring sustainability and the environment, globalisation and migration, history and daily life.
Businessofficesnapshots.com

Ilmatar Offices – Helsinki

Kohina was tasked to deliver a new office environment for wind power company, Ilmatar, within one of the oldest buildings in Helsinki, Finland. The unique Wuorio House, one of the oldest buildings in the center of Helsinki, was selected as the location for Ilmatar’s new headquarters. Ilmatar has the entire 6th and 7th floors from the 1800s building and the modern new construction, leaving room for growth. To seamlessly integrate the old with the new and to make the visual identity theirs, Ilmatar held an interior architecture competition for the concept design. Kohina’s experiential proposition highlighting the future, different senses and shapes of wind whirls, charmed the client and the cooperation started. Acoustics, lighting design and incorporating modern technical solutions into the historical building were at the core of the design and eventually the functionality of the space.
Designers & CollectionsTimes Union

Art by Physicist, an open-source, sustainable, STEAM fashion brand for women launches new technology-powered collection on Kickstarter

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. Art by Physicist, a Silicon Valley tech-fashion startup, focused on sustainable, electronically enhanced fashion for women, has launched its new campaign on Kickstarter today, unveiling a debut collection that includes a solar-powered dress, a self-heating reversible coat, a WiFi-programmable dress, customizable LED fabric designs and Bluetooth accessories.
Businessirei.com

Barings acquires logistics asset in Helsinki region for €86m

Barings has acquired a logistics asset in the Helsinki region of Finland in an off-market transaction for €86 million ($104.8 million) from NRP, on behalf of a Pan-European core strategy. The asset comprises a logistics facility with 40,000 square meters (430,500 square feet) and 170,000 square meters (1.8 million square...
Visual Artaithority.com

Auction of Sustainable Blockchain-Powered Art Funds Key Climate Projects

NEAR Foundation, South Pole and Mintbase announce “Green NFT” auction to empower creatives with a climate-friendly focus. In a trailblazing effort to bring environmental sustainability to the cryptocurrency industry, a group of up-and-coming creators beginning this June will be auctioning more than 30 exquisite pieces of NFT-based digital art to fund climate initiatives. The Green NFT collaboration — spearheaded by NEAR Foundation, South Pole and Mintbase underscores a novel pathway for people around the world not only to monetize their creativity with the power of blockchain but also do so in a way that is less energy-intensive than current industry standards.
Glen Arbor, MInorthernexpress.com

Food Is Art / Art Is Food

This juried exhibition features the work of 23 exhibitors who have approached the theme of food as a way to talk about feeding mind, body & spirit. It runs May 28 - Aug. 19. GAAC is closed on Sundays.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Scents and Sustainability

LONDON — Michelle Feeney launched Floral Street in 2017 as a fragrance house with an earth-friendly message, and while the industry may have been interested in the scents, they weren’t so impressed with the sustainability angle. Feeney, a marketer to her core who helped supersize MAC at Estée Lauder, and...
Carlsbad, CAcarlsbadca.gov

Juried Biennial Exhibition at Cannon Art Gallery

The City of Carlsbad’s Cultural Arts Office presents the 2021 Juried Biennial Exhibition. Over the past 21 years, the William D. Cannon Art Gallery’s juried exhibitions have become an important showcase for the work of both emerging and mid-career artists in San Diego County. Juried exhibitions are open to San Diego County artists age 18 and over and are guest judged by arts professionals from the region. This year’s jurors were Sonya Sparks, Owner of Sparks Gallery in San Diego, and Andrew Utt, Executive Director of Lux Art Institute in Encinitas.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Fish-Scale Materials

Recently graduated design student Erik de Laurens developed the durable Scalite material out of fish scales. To bring the Scalite material to life, de Laurens combined the naturally occurring polymers in fish scales with minerals found on the scales to make a powder compressed into a rigid material. This process creates sheets, tiles, or blocks of the stone-like material, which can then be used in manufacturing projects or for interior design.
Boats & Watercraftsmarinelink.com

Helsinki Shipyard Begins Building Third Ship for Swan Hellenic

Helsinki Shipyard said the first steel has been cut for the third vessel in a series of new luxury expedition cruise ships for British cruise line Swan Hellenic. Ordered in October 2020, the new vessel is scheduled to be delivered at the end of 2022. Like its two sister ships already on order, the vessel is designed for the global cruise market, with an emphasis on high-latitude cruises.