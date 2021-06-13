Albuquerque’s Petroglyph National Monument

The Petroglyphs National Monument presents a unique environment where one can explore the past of the Pueblo peoples and enjoy a great hike in the process. The sites are broken into three separate trails. Each of them shows different petroglyphs and varies in size and type. Some can be seen up close and others require a keen eye. These glyphs are the product of people from thousands to hundreds of years ago understanding that removing the thin top layer of volcanic rock will leave a white presence against a black distinct background.