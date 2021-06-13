Flowers or no flowers? There are some nice choices out there for groundcovers

Dear Gardner Gal: Hoping you can help with this problem. I have several trees in my yard and I have accepted that grass isn’t going to grow well under them. I need a year-round solution so I’m not looking at just dirt and leaves underneath, especially a couple trees in my front yard. I recall you suggested caladiums for shady spots like this, but I’ll be back to dirt and leaves in the winter. I don’t mind some trimming maintenance, but don’t want to have to spray or pull weeds. Suggestions? — Mark.