Christian Eriksen epitomised the whole lot Tottenham consider they stand for

newpaper24.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt isn’t the fantastic targets that assure Christian Eriksen a spot within the hearts of all Tottenham supporters, though there have been loads of fantastic targets. One at Chelsea springs to thoughts, a ferocious strike from the perfect a part of 30 yards. It dipped and swerved and levelled the scores earlier than Spurs went on to win 3-1 at Stamford Bridge once they have been the perfect crew in London.

SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020 teams: Every squad and player for 2021 tournament

Euro 2020 begins on 11 June and all 24 nations involved have confirmed their squads for the tournament. The European Championship starts with Italy vs Turkey in Rome. Fellow Group A side Wales meet Switzerland the following day, before England and Scotland round off the opening weekend against Croatia and Czech Republic respectively. Each team is allowed to name 26 players, up from the usual 23 in response to the pandemic squeezing the football calendar around Europe over the past 12 months. Here we collate all the squads and list every player involved in the tournament. Group AItalyGoalkeepers: Gianluigi...
UEFAvegasodds.com

UEFA Confirms Christian Eriksen Is Stable and in Hospital

It’s awful how it often takes tragic moments to unite the sporting world, and we saw some horrible moments in the Euro 2020 game between Finland and Denmark today. You could immediately tell that something awful had happened when Christian Eriksen collapsed with nobody around him, and there was an immediate cry for medical attention from all the players and match officials.
UEFANBC Sports

Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark – Finland

Christian Eriksen fell to the ground and was unconscious during Denmark – Finland in EURO 2020, as the game was suspended but then restarted after he was taken to hospital. There remains huge concern for the health of Eriksen, 29, as the Danish star was led on the ground and was unresponsive after falling down when the ball was played to him.
UEFAYardbarker

Christian Eriksen taken to hospital, 'stabilized' after collapsing

There is positive news regarding the health status of Christian Eriksen. Eriksen collapsed during the UEFA European Championship match between Denmark and Finland, a few minutes before halftime. He was given CPR and taken away on a stretcher. The situation was frightening for many, but a photo shows that Eriksen...
Soccertalesbuzz.com

Christian Eriksen ‘was gone’ before resuscitation: Morten Boesen

Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest when he collapsed during Denmark’s European Championship match on Saturday, team doctor Morten Boesen said, adding that before the 29-year-old was resuscitated, “he was gone.”. “We got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast,” Boesen said Sunday. Eriksen, who received CPR from Boesen on...
UEFAbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Football world unites around Christian Eriksen

The football world united to send messages of support to Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was awake and in a stable condition on Saturday night after collapsing during a Euro 2020 match with Finland. Parken Stadium fell silent soon before half-time when the former Tottenham playmaker dropped to the ground...
UEFAdenversun.com

Sports fraternity pray for Christian Eriksen well-being

Copenhagen [Denmark], June 13 (ANI): From Cristiano Ronaldo to former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly - all came together last night to pray for Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during the dying minutes of the first half against Finland in Euro 2020. Portugal Football...
Sportsnewpaper24.com

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen’s coronary heart stopped and he ‘was gone’ earlier than being resuscitated, says staff physician – NEWPAPER24

Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen’s coronary heart stopped and he ‘was gone’ earlier than being resuscitated, says staff physician. Denmark’s staff physician mentioned on Sunday that Christian Eriksen’s coronary heart stopped and that “he was gone” earlier than being resuscitated with a defibrillator on the European Championship.Eriksen collapsed throughout Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group sport in opposition to Finland on Saturday and was given prolonged medical therapy earlier than regaining consciousness.“He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. And it was cardiac arrest,” mentioned staff physician Morten Boesen, who led the work in giving Eriksen therapy on the…
Soccerchatsports.com

England captain Harry Kane 'left numb with shock at friend and ex-Tottenham team-mate Christian Eriksen's horror on-pitch collapse' as tributes from Three Lions players pour in

England captain Harry Kane was reportedly left 'numb with shock' after former Tottenham team-mate Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch. The Denmark midfielder was treated with CPR on the field before being rushed to hospital after stumbling to the ground in the first half of his country's Euro 2020 opener with Finland.
Soccerntvhoustonnews.com

Finnish fans wish Christian Eriksen quick recovery

Finland’s Euro 2020 win celebration was tinged with sadness on Saturday (June 12) after Denmark’s Christian Eriksen was rushed to hospital after collapsing during the match. Gathered in a rainy beer garden, scores of fans remained till the end of the match to see Finland win 1-0 with their only...
UEFAPosted by
The Spun

UEFA Announces Update On Christian Eriksen Following Collapse

On Saturday afternoon the EURO match between Denmark and Finland took a heartbreaking turn when a player collapsed on the field. Denmark star Christian Eriksen stumbled to the ground in clear distress. Medical personnel raced to Eriksen’s side and immediately started chest compressions in a clear sign that something was horribly wrong.
Soccerchatsports.com

Christian Eriksen's Collapse Puts Everything in Perspective

“Christian!” shouted the Finland fans. “Eriksen!” the Denmark fans replied. On an extraordinary day in Copenhagen, that was perhaps the most extraordinary moment, a poignant reminder of the togetherness football can occasionally provide. What was most horrifying, perhaps, was how familiar so much of the scene was. Parken, one of...
Soccerbiologyreporter.com

Euro 2020. “Christian Eriksen had no heart problems.”

Eriksen, 29, the most famous Danish footballer in recent years, fainted before the end of the first half of the match in Copenhagen. Without contact with his opponent, he fell into the field. Before the medical services reached him, he was given first aid by team leader Simon Kjaer. Eriksen...
UEFAnewpaper24.com

‘Reduce to the studio FFS!’: Ian Wright amongst these slamming BBC protection of Christian Eriksen collapse – NEWPAPER24

The BBC has confronted widespread criticism for not chopping away sooner after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch. Whereas Eriksen’s Denmark team-mates shaped a hoop across the participant as he gave the impression to be receiving CPR, the BBC continued to broadcast the distressing scene whereas additionally displaying the participant’s spouse on the sidelines.