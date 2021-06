Once again, epic tussles through the field had important repercussions, in what was certainly the best race at Paul Ricard since its return in 2018. Seconds out, Round Seven. The Formula 1 teams returned to the beautiful south of France and Paul Ricard for the third time since its reappearance in 2018. Both races at the venue with the modern Formula 1 cars were mind-numbingly boring at times and fans were not anticipating anything different in this instance. Overtakes are difficult through the majority of the lap, then arguably too easy on the Mistral straight. With a very slow pitlane and high tyre degradation, the undercut was expected to be powerful and would provide one of few chances to gain places for most of the field.