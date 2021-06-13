Adesanya beats Vettori to defend title at UFC 263

Cancel
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Israel Adesanya did not like the way his first fight against Marvin Vettori went despite winning in a split decision. The crafty UFC middleweight star left no doubt in the rematch, pummeling Vettori with a flurry of kicks to the head and legs to defend his title.

