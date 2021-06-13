Cancel
Ocala, FL

Care should be taken to preserve old picture

Citrus County Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear John: I have this portrait that was painted of my grandmother in 1902. It is in the original frame and backing. Since I do not want to take off the backing as I am afraid the air might damage the picture, I cannot see who painted it. There is the marking on the back with some numbers below it that I assume is the company that framed it. More importantly in that zip lock was a family tree from my grandmother dating back to the 1500s. Is this of any value, other than to me? Should I have it repacked? Thank you for your time. — V.R., internet.

