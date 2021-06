Shannon and The Clams will release a new Dan Auerbach-produced album, Year of the Spider, on August 6 via Easy Eye Sound, and they've just shared the title track. "'Year of the Spider' is essentially the summation of my 2019 and 2020," says Shannon. "I was being stalked by a peeping tom for months and months all while my dad was going through radiation treatment while the mountains around us were being ravaged by wildfires. It was an extremely intense time in my life and just could not dampen the desperate desire to feel safe. I became really obsessive and was seeking comfort wherever I could find it.” You can watch the video for "Year of the Spider," which was directed by Loren Risker, below.