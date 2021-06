Stepping onto the scene for the first time with his own original music, Olivier has released his debut single “War” alongside a captivating music video. Establishing himself as an emerging pop artist, Olivier showcases his delicate piano stylings and powerfully vulnerable vocals that have captured the attention of over 12K fans across social media platforms. “War” is about fighting a war, not with others, but with yourself. “With many people putting up fake smiles to get through the day, it’s important to remember that everybody goes through some type of struggle whether they show it or not. You are not alone in your fight,” says Olivier.