Linus Entertainment and Popguru Sound & Vision Announce Global License Deal
Linus Entertainment Inc. and Popguru Sound & Vision Ltd. announce today that they have signed a global exclusive licensing deal that will see future and back catalogue Popguru releases being marketed and distributed by Linus, that includes music from both The Confidence Emperors and Popguru label imprints. The new pact enables Popguru to now bring Linus’ marketing team and global reach to its artists. The first release under this new arrangement will be the John Orpheus album Saga King. Earlier this year, Penguin Random House launched his book of memoirs entitled Saga Boy under his real name of Antonio Michael Downing. There will be new albums to follow from The Wilderness of Manitoba and Martha and the Muffins.www.thatericalper.com