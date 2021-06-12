Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Songs And Music From The Motion Picture “She’s The One” Turns 25

From his third solo album ‘Highway Companion,’ it’s his second Southern masterpiece, and unlike all his other songs. Of all of his songs, there were few that he spoke about with as much love and pride as “Down South.” The other contenders were “Southern Accents,” his first Southern masterpiece, “Insider,” “Wake Up Time” and “Angel Dream,” all songs he felt really excited about as soon as finishing them. All songs he knew came from another place, one which he couldn’t always reach. The kind of songs which, as he said, “made me want to do it again – to go home and write another song.”