Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Songs And Music From The Motion Picture “She’s The One” Turns 25
In honor of the 25th anniversary of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ 1996 album Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One,” and to continue the celebration of the prolific Wildflowers era of Tom’s career, the Petty family and Warner Records are unveiling a remixed, remastered and reimagined version of the album: Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”). The reissue will be released on limited-edition cobalt blue vinyl on June 12 (Record Store Day), with the CD, digital and black vinyl release following on July 2.www.thatericalper.com