Godfall Coming to PS4 Along With Fresh Expansion and Update

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGodfall originally launched in November, 2020 on both the PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store and was well received as a melee action combat game. Today, during the E3 Showcase, Godfall released its Spring Showcase wherein it highlighted upcoming changes, content and more for the game that will be coming very soon. Most notably, the game will be releasing on the PlayStation 4, with a free upgrade for the PlayStation 5. Furthermore, a new expansion, Fire & Darkness, along with the Lightbringer update will bring a plethora of content to the game that fans will most certainly love. It has been confirmed that on August 10th, 2021, all this content will be coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Epic Games Store on PC.

cogconnected.com
