Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $15.75

By Marion Hillson
theenterpriseleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

theenterpriseleader.com
