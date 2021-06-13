Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $15.75
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.theenterpriseleader.com